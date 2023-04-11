APC Chieftain Murder: Police arrest three suspects in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspects for the gruesome murder of a Chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress, Chief Sylvester Efeurhobo, in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

A source in the community revealed that the deceased was shot by his assailants in his residence at Agbarho Sunday night

It was learnt that the deceased was the Chairman of a pro-APC Support Group, known as the Achievers Group, in Agbarho and a dedicated party faithful.

The Spokesman for the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest of the killers Tuesday in Asaba.

He said that three persons have been nabbed in connection with the killing which occurred Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his country home in Agbarho town.

“Yes, it is confirmed, but I cannot say whether he was a party man or not but we are still investigating, so far three suspects that have been arrested,” he said