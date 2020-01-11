Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, has commended the Court of Appeal for its ruling, affirming the candidacy of Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon.

Nabena, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday shortly after the Court ruling, also called on the people of the state to support the incoming administration of Lyon.

It would be recalled that the former Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri filed an appeal, insisting that he, and not Lyon, won the APC governorship primaries.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, however, struck out the case, affirming that the APC Direct Primaries was credible, transparent and reflected the wishes of APC members on who should be the party’s governorship candidate.

Nabena also congratulated the APC on the Court’s overwhelming affirmation of Chief David Lyon’s candidature.

“The Court of Appeal in delivering its verdict have sided with party members and defended their votes which they overwhelmingly gave Chief David Lyon to move Bayelsa to the Next Level.

“While Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has a legitimate right to contest the outcome of the Direct Primaries through legal means, it is now clear through the Appeal Court ruling that he had no case ab initio.

“I now call on all those who meant well for our dear Bayelsa to rally around and support the incoming administration of Chief David Lyon whose campaign development blueprint when implemented will deliver home grown inititiatives to ensure progress, peace and stability of the state and indeed the Niger Delta.

“Finally, I invite the people of Bayelsa to enjoy responsibly a glass of Heineken over this heartwarming Appeal Court ruling,” he said.