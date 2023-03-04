APC chieftain killed in Osun, IPAC reacts

The South West Wing of the Inter-Party Advisory Council has condemned the murder of a leader of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Tunde Ejoka, by unknown assailants.

He was killed on Wednesday at his residence in Ijebu-Jesa, headquarters of Ori-Ade Local Government Area.

The Chairman of IPAC in the South West, Wale Adebayo, said on Friday in a statement issued by his media aide, Dayo Joseph, that the murder was outrageous and barbaric.

Adebayo said: “The killing is despicable.

“It is man against man and we can only appeal to security agencies to speed up their surveillance and do the needful.”

Adebayo called on stakeholders and political gladiators to eschew thuggery and violence before, during and after elections so as not to heat up the polity.

He enjoined the Federal Government to take necessary steps to ensure free, fair and credible governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 11.

Adebayo also tasked members of the public to be vigilant and report suspicious movements of strangers around them to security agencies.