APC chieftain hails Tinubu for stopping electricity tariff hike

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has commended President Bola Tinubu on his directive to stop the implementation of the hike on electricity tariff.

The APC chieftain gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyinloye said the directive was a true reflection that the President was sensitive to the plights of the masses.

Recall that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on November 8, 2023 revealed that President Tinubu recently stopped the implementation of a hike in electricity tariff.

The President also insisted that subsidies be paid on energy consumption nationwide.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, said that removing electricity subsidy, while Nigerians were still battling with effects of fuel subsidy removal would have been counterproductive.

He said the President’s decision on the electricity hike shows that he was in constant touch with the feelings and aspirations of Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

Akpabio restates commitment to peace in Akwa Ibom

Taraba Council polls: PDP sweeps all 16 LGAs

NAF neutralises terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes

The APC Chieftain said that in the quarterly report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Federal Government’s subsidy in the power sector hit N135.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

The figure, he said, represented an increase of 99.21 billion or 27 percent when compared to the N36 billion it paid in the first quarter of 2023.

Oyintiloye noted that the NERC report disclosed that the government is still subsidising the electricity for the masses.

He said removing the electricity subsidy, which the government was still paying to fill the gap between the reflective tariff cost and allowed tariff cost, would have been another burden on the masses.

Oyintiloye stated: “We need to commend the president for not allowing the hike in electricity tariff at this moment to scale through.

“This really shows that the president meant well for Nigerians and all his economic policies are in line and tune of reality which are in the best interest of the populace.

“Removing electricity subsidy at this time while Nigerians are still struggling with the effects of fuel subsidy removal will not have been the best.

“But because the president is a man who understands what people are presently going through in terms of exchange rate, galloping inflations among others”.