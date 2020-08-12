The immediate past Secretary of Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Hon. Akinwale Akinwole has confirmed his readiness to dump the All Progressives Congress for Peoples Democratic Party.

This cleared the rumours going round the the state about his stance to defect to the PDP.

Akinwole, who is the Proprietor of Ogbomoso United Football Club, while confirming the development, said: “Yes, I am leaving APC for PDP very soon.”

He said the formal declaration will come up in Ogbomoso, his hometown.

Speaking on why he is leaving the APC in spite of the tremendous roles he actively and conspicuously played during the 2019 election for the party, Akinwole said: “Governor Seyi Makinde’s performance and magic touch turning Oyo State to cynosure of all eyes within the little stint of time is a motivating factor.

“His plethora of achievements and quality style of governance is another sterling quality that really spurred me.

He said those things are the genuine reasons he made up his mind to join the PDP with a view to complementing the efforts of Makinde in making Oyo State a better place worthy of living for both the people of the state and the people across the federation.

Wolekanle, as he is fondly called, averred that he really appreciates the APC for the little opportunity bestowed on him to serve the party meritoriously and without any form of blemish during his brief stint.

He therefore enjoined those left behind in the party not waste time in joining Engr. Makinde in his effort to lead Oyo State to the Promised Land.

Asked if he is being pushed by his ambition to head to the House of Representatives in 2023, Wolekanle said though he has ambition to contribute his quota to the development of Ogbomoso in general, he took the decision after due consultation across board and popular demand by his teeming followers to move into the PDP.

He said: “My interest is to serve my people people with the utmost interest in moving my country home cum Oyo State to the expected height.

“Our people deserve better representation and because Governor Seyi Makinde is doing actively and positively well, if l am privileged to serve, l will definitely add value to his records of achievement and thus complement his efforts in taking Oyo State to Eldorado.

“Before l venture into the mainstream of Nigerian politics, l have been assisting both the privileged and the less privileged people in my own little way.