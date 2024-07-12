APC chieftain, Doguwa, dumps party, joins PDP

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, Senator Masaud Doguwa, has formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was contained in a statement signed by Doguwa and issued to newsmen on Friday.

According to the statement, Doguwa’s defection to PDP came after he accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of lack of focus, and carrying out anti-people policies, which he said had plunged the nation into poverty.

Doguwa, in the statement, cited feelings of underutilisation and the party’s implementation of anti-people policies as reasons for leaving the APC, alongside his numerous supporters.

He said despite their wealth of experience in politics, they were rarely involved in party forums to share their expertise and contribute to the development of the APC.

“In politics, if you fail to engage highly experienced politicians by providing them with political assignments, you are making them politically redundant, and giving them room to struggle and engage themselves elsewhere,” the statement read.

The senator also expressed his disappointment with the APC government’s policies, which he believes are harmful to ordinary citizens.

“After careful appraisal, I have discovered that some of the policies are anti-people-oriented and do not align with our political ideology.

“These policies are causing more harm and concern than good to the ordinary and common citizens of the country.

“From what we have seen happening in APC, we have not seen light in the tunnel where an ordinary man, big or small, will sigh a relief from the burden of life with the APC approach on issues,” Doguwa added.

