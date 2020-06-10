The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Anslem Ojezua, says clearance by the authorities of the University of Ibadan has further strengthened the integrity of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The University on Wednesday laid to rest the question over the authenticity of the certificate paraded by the Edo State Governor.

It confirmed that Obaseki graduated from the university.

Ojezua told newsmen on Wednesday in Benin, while reacting to the confirmation by UI, that Obaseki actually graduated from the institution.

He said: “This is not a case of Toronto or Chicago.

“UI is not a university that you just walk into and graduate.

“It just takes about three hours from Benin to go to the university and verify if you are in doubt or visit the internet.

“Shame on all those who have been witch hunting Obaseki that he never graduated from the university.”

According to Ojezua, the clearance from UI has strengthened the integrity of Obaseki, laid to rest the issue of whether he graduated from the institution.

Speaking on the decision of the Independence National Electoral Commission to use direct mode to conduct the APC governorship primaries in Edo State, Ojezua asked: “Is INEC a member of APC?

“It is not.”

On the relocation of APC secretariat in Edo State, Ojezua said it was contempt of court to do so by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and the APC factional Chairman in the state, Colonel David Imose (retd).

“The new secretariat according to the national chairman is an illegal secretariat,” he said

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC, Samson Osagie, said: “INEC is simply following the law according to the provisions of the Electoral Act.”

According to Osagie, the party has communicated the mode of the primary to INEC and the electoral body has to follow the law.