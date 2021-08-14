APC chieftain begs Minister, ex-Governor to tackle factionalisation

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Kate Offor, has appealed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; and former Governor, Sullivan Chime, to help tackle the factionalisation of the party in the state.

The party chieftain said this in a statement on Saturday on the continued disagreement in the party in the state.

Offor said the assemblage of the three party leaders in the state chapter of the APC ought to be a source of strength.

She said: I, Mrs Kate Offor; I am appealing as one of the oldest politicians in APC Enugu State, who had thought that the entry of such prominent persons as His Excellencies Nnamani, Chime and Onyeama, among other high profile personalities into the Enugu State chapter of the APC was supposed to give electoral victory to the party in the state.

“I subscribe to the axiom that “united we win and divided we lose.”

Offor said the APC lost in the 2019 elections in Enugu State largely because of factionalisation of the party during the 2018 State Congress.

She also expressed worry over the sealing of the APC secretariat in the state by the police inspite of the “excellent reconciliation works of His Excellency, M.M.Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”

Offor urged the party leaders to recognise the Ben Nwoye leadership of the party and help unite members ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.