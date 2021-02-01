Ahead of the upcoming membership registration and revalidation exercises of the ruling All Progressives Congress, a chieftain of the party, Comrade Edwin Uhara, has advised Nigerians to take advantage of the exercise to become members of the party.

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday, the party chieftain, who was member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the last Presidential Election, enjoined Nigerians to seize the opportunity to join the progressive party as the world is now evolving around progressive ideologies.

Uhara noted that only the ruling party has the key to unlocking Nigeria’s potentials for greatness.

He however advised the leadership of the party to ensure that all arrangements for the forthcoming registration and revalidation exercises are in line with the Non-Pharmaceutical measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic in the country so as to avoid further spread of the virus, especially the B117 strain.

The young politician, who recently concluded a course at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, promised to mobilise Nigerians to join the party, saying APC has the best blueprint to make Nigeria the envy of all nations.

Uhara called on Nigerians to continue to pray and support President Muhammadu Buhari and his team as they work hard to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.