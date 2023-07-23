APC Chairmanship: Primate Ayodele favours Tanko Al-Makura over Ganduje

828 828

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the best person to become the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is the former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

Primate Ayodele’s is coming after rumours of President Bola Tinubu’s preference for the immediate past Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, went viral on social media.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele advised the APC to choose Al-Makura as the next Chairman because he is the one whose Chairmanship will not plunge the party into crisis.

The cleric recalled that before the ousted Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu was elected, he warned the party to choose Al-Makura who also contested for the position then but the party didn’t listen.

He asserted that failure to heed his warning led to the crisis Adamu’s reign brought into the party.

The prophet made it known that APC has gotten another chance of redemption, if it fails to listen, the consequences will stare it in the face.

‘’The best person to become the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC) is Senator Tanko Al-Makura. If Ganduje or any other person gets the position, the party will be rocked with crisis bigger than what it is facing now.’’

‘’If the party wants to move forward, they should pick him as the next chairman. I told them before choosing Adamu that Al-Makura is the best candidate but they didn’t listen and now, they have paid heavily for it.’’

‘’This is another opportunity for redemption. If they like they should listen and if they don’t, it’s their problem but the message I have for them is that Tanko Al-Makura is the best person they can pick” Primate Ayodele maintained.