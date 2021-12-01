APC Chairmanship aspirant promises to end crisis in Kwara

Malam Saliu Mustapha, an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, has promised to end the crisis in the Kwara State chapter of the party, if elected as National Chairman.

The national chairmanship aspirant said this when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja on his aspiration.

He said he decided to join the race for APC National Chairman to improve on what was on ground.

Speaking on the crisis in the Kwara State chapter of the APC, Mustapha said: “We don’t have to have a divided house in Kwara.

“It is a minor disagreement.

“If I become APC’s national chairman, I will make sure I bring an end to this crisis in Kwara.

“All hands need to be on the desk.

“We don’t believe in washing our dirty linen in the public.

“We must exhaust every possible option because we have the opposition out there waiting to lash on any opportunity.

“We are not quiet.

“We are strategising and we are also reconciling our differences.”

Mustapha said he has shared a very cordial relationship with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, adding: “If you cast your mind back, I was also an aspirant for the governorship seat of Kwara in 2018.

“Due to some irregularities in the party then, I was disqualified.

“I did not go to court because I felt we are one and the same and I was looking at the bigger days.

“If I had gone to court, we would have had another Rivers or Zamfara in Kwara.

“It was based on our friendly understanding that made me not to go to court and we still share the same as I am talking to you.”

Mustapha said that during his turbaning as the new Turaki of Ilorin, the governor was not only present, but supported him throughout the traditional rites.

He added that the governor was canvassing support for him to enable him realise his chairmanship aspiration, saying that he had lots of positive history with him.

This, Mustapha said, was because it would be an advantage for the state to have him as APC national chairman.

On what he was bringing on board if elected as APC’s next national chairman, he said though the party had achieved a lot, there was need to improve on its achievements.

He said: “I have gathered experience over the years, which I intend to bring in to improve upon what we have now.

“I am bringing in goodwill, experience, and youthfulness, not youthful exuberance.

“First and foremost, I hope to see a party that promotes equity, fairness and justice so that we all can enjoy true democracy dividends.

“It is when you have such party that popular candidates can emerge at elections and when popular candidates emerge based on their merits, you don’t suffer the fear of election rigging.”

Mustapha also development and mining expert explained the thoughts of rigging elections only come in where there was no popular candidate.

He added that when unpopular candidates were rigged in during elections, the end result was bad government and bad representation.

He added that his desire was to bring on board a party that would promote internal discipline and be held accountable for its manifesto and promises.

He said: “I will make APC an open book and not a cabal to itself.

“This idea of one man show does not go well.

“As human beings, we all have faults but we always strive towards perfection.”

Mustapha debunked insinuations that the APC chairmanship position was an exclusive right of the party’s former governors, adding that the position was open to all aspirants.