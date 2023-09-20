APC Chairman: Why I attacked Ondo State Commissioner

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for Akoko North West Ward 1, Ondo State, Olumide Awolumate, has offered explanation for attacking the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Bunmi Osadahun, with a chair over the distribution of palliatives.

The APC Chairman offered the explanation when he spoke with newsmen on the dispute that led to the attack.

Awolumate, who spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said he acted in self-defence, but was quick to add that the viral video of the incident was edited out of context.

He said: “What happened is that we had a meeting at the local government level, at the house of a leader, Pa Akeju, we talked about the party, in which the Commissioner for Women Affairs talked about the palliatives that were distributed some time ago.

“The Commissioner said palliatives had been given to different sectors, and at that juncture, I raised my hand as the Ward Chairman of the party that the 10 bags that were supposed to be in my custody did not get to me.

“I noted that some groups had been given, which included PDP (Peoples Democratic Party), artisans and that ours should be sent to me.

“I raised this in the presence of all the leaders of the party.

“And the Commissioner objected to this, saying she was the head of that committee at the state level, but I objected to my non-inclusion in the sharing of the palliative as I was not invited.

“This led to an argument and I was prevailed upon to leave the meeting.

“I was home with my family playing a Ludo game when I saw the Commissioner in the company of her son and the police officer.

“Her son pounced on me from behind and started hitting me, but I could not sit and fold my arms to allow him to hit me in the presence of my own wife, children and friends.

“I stood up and fought him back.

“As I was fighting him, the Commissioner joined her son and fought me too.

“To my surprise, I started seeing a video circulating.

“Anybody that studies the video would see it has been doctored and edited.

“It was so short.

“It was a planned work.

“They knew what they were coming to do in my house.

“They had arranged for somebody to video the scene.

“I never expected something of such.”