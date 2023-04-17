APC Chairman slumps, dies in Delta State

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 9, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Vincent Okokoje, has reportedly slumped and died.

The Ward 12 Chairman of the party, Comrade Gabriel Omorere, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday.

Omorere said: “We attended a meeting together at the residence of an APC leader in Warri South, Chief Ojogri, on Wednesday.

“We only got the news that he died on Thursday morning.

“The death of Okokoje is a shock to the APC in Warri South and Delta State in general.

“The late Okokoje was a gentleman who loves making peace amongst his colleagues.

“The deceased was a very hardworking man.

“He was amongst the three ward chairmen who won their wards in the just concluded election in Warri South Constituency II.”

Omorere, who led a delegation of APC chairmen in Warri South on a condolence to the wife, children and family of Okokoje, also said the late chairman would be greatly missed.

“His departure has caused a very big vacuum within the APC in Warri South, I pray we have someone like him to work hard and move the party forward,” he added.