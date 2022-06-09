APC Chairman, NWC members pledge to work hard to deliver Tinubu as President

This Thursday afternoon, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, led by its National Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, visited the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to congratulate him and give assurance that the party leadership will work assiduously to deliver him as president.

Congratulating Tinubu, Senator Abdullahi said: “We are here visiting you to join you in thanking God for giving you to us and to all Nigerians, by making you the presidential flag bearer of our party for the 2023 election.

“You have come a long way; you have seen it all. I can tell you that we have a commitment beyond description, a commitment to deliver you as president. Our party has spoken loud and clear, and delivering the will of the people, our delegates have given you the mandate to lead.

“We are all now your soldiers. We will follow you to the nooks and crannies of this country. We will not rest on our oars until we have delivered you as president.”

Thanking the chairman and members of the National Working Committee, Asiwaju said, “I am honoured by this visit. We are all members of the same party, and as such, belong to the same progressive family. I appreciate your visit, I truly feel as if I am with family members.

“I want to thank every one of you individually and collectively. You have formed a very dynamic team in a short period of time. You have sent jitters to other parties that our party remains united and you must continue to live up to expectations.

“Today, as I have done throughout my campaign, I assure you that I am ready to reciprocate and vindicate our efforts in making the ultimate sacrifice: relentless public service to our beloved nation.

“We have begun a new story of greatness, prosperity in the history of our nation. You helped me to complete the introduction, we must now work together to etch the substance of the book itself. Our book will not be complete until you have delivered me as president. “

Asiwaju described the APC chairman as a straight-forward, focused and courageous man who he worked together with as a fellow-governor in the Class of 1999 Governors of which he said he was the youngest.

“I thank you and I reiterate my commitment to the greatness of our party. We must work together, we must not let our enemies who want to divide us succeed. We must not allow it. Almighty Allah will crown our work with success as we embark on the journey to a greater Nigeria.”

Among the NWC members who joined the chairman on the visit were Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka; National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaimon Argungu; National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, and National Youth Leader, Dayo Abdullah Isreal.

Others included National Vice Chairman (South-West): Dr Isaac Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South-South): Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom, and National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu.