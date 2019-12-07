The All Progressives Congress has celebrated the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

The APC in a statement by its spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it joined family, friends and associates in “celebrating an outstanding personality and an astute APC leader.

“We recall the pivotal role of Alhaji Lai Mohammed in laying an enduring foundation for our party and especially his exceptional commitment as a skillful salesman towards the promotion of the APC’s progressive ideals.

“As the pioneer National Publicity Secretary of APC, before our election victory in 2015, Alhaji Lai Mohammed demonstrated that opposition could conduct its public affairs with patriotic zeal.

“More so, as spokesman for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has brought to bear his vast experience in public relations in the management of government-citizens relations. We particularly laud Alhaji Lai Mohammed for the National Re-orientation Campaign ‘Change Begins With Me’ which is instilling new set of acceptable values and attitudes in Nigerians such as discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance, and patriotism.

“The party prays for good health and long life as the honourable minister continues to contribute to national development.”