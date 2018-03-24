APC candidate declared winner in Oshodi-Isolo LG ward by-election

Khadijat Jimoh, the Candidate of All Progressives Congress in Ogunoloko Ward B Councillorship by-election in Oshodi Isolo Local Government, Lagos State was on Saturday declared the winner of the poll.

The Returning Officer, Olusola Ibikunle, said that Jimoh polled 2,208 votes to defeat her opponent from the People’s Democratic Party who scored 343 votes.

Declaring the winner, Ibikunke said: “I Babayemisi Olusola Ibikunle hereby certify that I was the Ward Returning Officer for the election held on March 24, 2018 in Ward B Ogunoloko.

“The election was contested and the candidates received the following votes; Jimoh Omolola Khadijat Funke of the APC got 2,208 votes while Mebabu Obafemi Olalekan Samuel of PDP got 343 votes.

“By this, Jimoh O.K. Funke of APC is hereby declared the winner of the councillorship by-election of Ward B, Ogunoloko at Oshodi Isolo LGA.

“Having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes, the aforementioned person is hereby elected and returned.”

The PDP Ward Chairman, Ayodele Ogunseyi, said that there was no reason to fight because both PDP and APC candidates were of the same family.

Ogunseyi said: “It is just election, we are one family. It is a game, but the game has to be well played.

“If we look at the election, we know that it is not well conducted. At this point, there’s nothing one could do.

“When two people go to the field, one shall win, the other shall lose. It doesn’t mean that next time I will not win.”

Also speaking, the APC Ogunoloko Ward Chairman, Oluwaseyi Fatoki, commended the APC supporters for being victors, and the PDP for accepting defeat.

In his reaction, Olusola Sokunle, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, expressed satisfaction with the electoral process.

He said that he was happy with the peaceful conduct by the residents.

Sokunle, who urged the two candidates to embrace themselves after the election in the spirit of sportsmanship, advised the winner not to betray the confidence the people entrusted in her.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the by-election was held in Ward ‘B’ Ogunoloko in Osodi-Isolo Local Government Area following the death of the former councillor representing the ward.

A by-election was also held in Ward ‘B’, Dopemu in Agege Local Government Area of the state for the same reason.