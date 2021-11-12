APC candidate, Andy Uba asked to beg Primate Ayodele after losing Anambra election

The candidate of APC in the just concluded Anambra elections, Andy Uba, has been asked to apologize to popular prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele after losing the election.

Uba engaged in war of words with Primate Ayodele months before the election because the man of God told him not to contest in the election. Primate Ayodele made it known that he didn’t have God’s backing in the election and any attempt to contest would lead to a mere waste of resources.

On hearing this, Andy Uba tackled the man of God, called him names, described him as a false prophet and insisted that he would win the election no matter what the man of God said. He went ahead to sponsor publications against Primate Ayodele and spread falsehood against him.

Unfortunately, the election has come and gone with Andy Uba taking the third position while APGA’s Charles Soludo and PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo came first and second respectively.

In a statement, a political analyst, John Okafor has advised Andy Uba to apologize to the man of God for dragging his name in the mud if at all he wants to have a good political outing in the future. He explained that Andy Uba has made himself to become the biblical Korah who rebelled against Moses and got consumed by fire sent by God.

Okafor explained that God wanted to save Uba from wasting resources and he used Primate Ayodele to deliver the message to him but due to his desperation and obstinacy, he didn’t listen and it led to an unfortunate loss for him and the party.

He urged Ubah to trace his way back to God and apologize to Primate Ayodele for going against his prophetic advice.