The pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Adebisi Akande, has disagreed with the party for setting up a committee to oversee its affairs and embarking on the re-registration of members.

Akande spoke on Wednesday after he was registered by the delegation of the party led by Senator Lawan Suiab at his Ward 04, Unit 012, Isedo1, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

He said: “I feel more humbled and honoured that the same party – the APC – singles me out for Membership Revalidation in my village home at lla Orangun.

“Please, permit me to make two observations.

“The first is that in normal circumstances, a Caretaker Executive Committee for a political party is an abnormality.

“If not carefully controlled and expeditiously managed, most aberrant authorities end up in contempt and disgrace.

“For this reason, I want to urge the present APC Caretaker Executive Committee to resist all temptations of sit-tight syndromes that usually characterise most handpicked authorities in most underdeveloped countries of the world.

“The second is to say that no population census is repeated within less than a decade and that voters are not re-registered at every election.

“Within this context, I see the present APC membership registration within less than a decade after the original register as an indefensible aberration leading to certain ugly perceptions.

“The second major perception is that APC leadership might be wasteful and unappreciative of the proper use of money in a kind of scanty economy in which Nigeria now finds itself.

“These seeming ugly perceptions put into abeyance the applause of the two national election successes that the original APC register enjoyed since its completion on 15th February, 2014 and the over N1 billion of 2014’s value that the original register cost when APC had no money of its own.”

Among those that witnessed the re-registration of Akande were the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola; his deputy, Gboyega Alani; Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye; Chief of Staff to the Governor; Diji Ajibola; former Deputy Governor, Titilayo Laoye Ponle; representatives of Osun Central and Osun West Senatorial Districts, Ajibola Basiru and Lere Oriolowo; and the Chairman of Osun State chapter of the APC, Gboyega Famodun.