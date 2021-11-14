APC begins sale of governorship election forms for Ekiti, Osun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the sale of forms for Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

Sen. John Akpanudodehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for Ekiti governorship election will begin on Nov. 16, while that of Osun will begin on Nov.18.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed June 18, 2022 for Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun.