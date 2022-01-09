APC: Aregbesola’s loyalists meet reconciliation committee, demand Oyetola’s resignation

Loyalists of the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, have met with the Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress, demanding the resignation of Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a member of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

The loyalists of Aregbesola made the demand at a three-hour meeting on Saturday Aenon Suite, GRA, Osogbo.

They said it was only the resignation of Oyetola that would give a level playing ground to all aggrieved members.

The Chairman of The Osun Progressives, the group within APC in the state loyal to Aregbesola, Hon. Adelowo Adebiyi, revealed this after the meeting.

Adebiyi said: “At the meeting, we demanded the resignation of Governor Oyetola from APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee because he cannot be a judge in his case.”

The group also demanded that the National Secretariat should recognise their members elected during the Ward, Local Government and State congresses.

The Reconciliation Committee, led by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, after the meeting held from 4:30pm till 7:10pm, said it was satisfied with the outcome.

Adamu said: “We are very encouraged with what we see.

“People have been straightforward and honest with us in their submissions and we have taken seriously the comments and observations they made to us.

“We are a committee sent by the party.

“We are going through the states, where we take petitions, listen to them and feed the National Secretariat back.

“We have a very interesting submission from the two sides.”