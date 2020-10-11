The All Progressives Congress has applauded the people of Ondo State for coming out en masse to re-elect Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, the state’s incumbent governor for a second term in office.

The party in a statement issued by Yekini Nabena, its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, on Sunday in Abuja said it would continue to ensure that the will of the people prevailed at all elections.

“As a party, we thank the Ondo State electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state.

“We will continue to advocate and support safe, free and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people’s will prevail,” he said.

Nabena thanked President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the party and Gov. Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of its Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee for supporting Akeredolu, the party’s governorship candidate at the election.

“We also recognise and appreciate the tireless efforts of the Ondo State APC Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Governor of Niger State Abubakar Bello and the APC Ondo State Governorship National Campaign Council chaired by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Gov. Akeredolu’s re-election is indeed testament to the inclusiveness, genuine reconciliation and peace the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee has ensured among party ranks in Ondo and other chapters of the party in general,” Nabena said.

The APC spokesman added that there was no vanquished now that the Ondo State governorship election was concluded and the people had decided.

He said what was needed now, was the general support for Akeredolu as he continued his work to return the state to its deserved and progressive standing among states in the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Akeredolu as winner of the Ondo State governorship election having scored the highest number of votes among the 17 candidates that contested the election.

INEC returning officer, Prof. Abel Olayinka of the University of Ibadan while declaring the results, said Akeredolu won the election with 292,830 votes.

He said Akeredolu won the election in no fewer than two-third of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state as required by law.

According to him, Akeredolu defeated his two main contenders at the election, including the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Eyitayo Jegede who polled 195,791 votes at the election.

The Ondo deputy governor Agboola Ajayi, who contested the election with him on the ticket of the Zenith Labour Party polled 69,127 at the election.