APC: Appeal Court stops National Assembly from enforcing statutory delegates

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has issued an order restraining the National Assembly from imposing statutory delegates at the convention of the All Progressives Congress.

Justice Haruna Tsammani gave the judgment as the party began its presidential primaries in Abuja on Monday.

Tsammani also restrained the enforcement of the judgement of a Federal High Court in Kano delivered on June 3.

The Kano judgment had granted the enforcement of amended section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The ex parte application by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, which was moved by A. A. Popoola, had pleaded with the appellate court to stay the execution of the judgment of the High Court delivered by Justice A. M. Liman in suit number FHC/KN/CS/137/2022 permitting Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, Hon. Habila Sani, Hon. Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi, Senate president, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Independent National Electoral Commission to enforce the amendment.

Justice Tsammani further ordered the service of processes of the order by substituted means against the parties in the matter and adjourned hearing of the motion on notice for stay of execution to June 9.