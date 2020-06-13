The Screening Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo State governorship primaries had confirmed the disqualification of the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the exercise.



This was made known on Saturday by the Appeal Committee headed by Dr. Abubakar Fari.



The appeal committee presented its report to the National Working Committee on Saturday.



The appeal committee corroborated the report of the screening committee by also citing discrepancies in the dates on Obaseki’s University of Ibadan certificate.



Presenting the appeal committee’s report, Fari said: “It is inconceivable that the same University will award two certificates with separate dates for the same graduate.



“We also find it difficult to vouch for the authenticity of his National Youth Service Corps certificate.



“There is no indication as to where he served.



“We find that he should be disqualified.”