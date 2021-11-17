APC announces sale of form, cost for Ekiti, Osun governorship polls

The All Progressives Congress said it has begun the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Ekiti and Osun governorship elections at its national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

This followed the party’s approval of timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti and Osun States governorship polls.

Senator John Akpanudodehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akpanudodehe disclosed that while the nomination form would sell for N20 million, the expression of interest form would cost N2.5 million.

He, however, added that female and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the approved fees.

He said party’s approved election timetable and schedule of activities for the election in the two states was in accordance with the provisions of the amended Electoral Act 2010 and Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines.

The APC scribe said while sale of forms for Ekiti State governorship election began at the party’s national secretariat on November 16, 2021, January 11, 2022 had been approved as last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents.

He said screening of aspirants had been scheduled for January 13, 2022.

Akpanudodehe said publication of claims and objections would be on January 17, 2022, while entertainment of appeals would hold on January 19, 2022.

He added: “Primary election will be on Saturday January 22, 2022, election appeal: Wednesday January 26, 2022.

“For Osun State, notice of election to the State Chapter will be on Wednesday November 17, 2022, while sale of forms will begin at APC National Secretariat on Thursday November 18, 2021.

“Last day for submission of completed forms for Osun governorship election and accompanying documents at APC national secretariat will be on Friday February 18, 2022, while screening of aspirants will be February 22, 2022.”

Akpanudodehe added that publication of claims and objections would be on February 25, 2022, while screening appeals would be on February 28, 2022.

According to the approved election timetable and schedule of activities, primary election for Osun State would hold on March 5, 2022, while election appeal would be on March 10, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti State governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun State.