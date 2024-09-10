APC announces postponement of NEC, Caucus meetings

The All Progressives Congress has postponed indefinitely the meeting of its National Executive Committee earlier slated for September 12.

The ruling party at the federal level and in most states of the federation made this known in a terse statement it issued late on Monday.

The meeting of the party National Caucus, which usually holds on the eve of the NEC meeting, has also been postponed.

The statement, released in Abuja on Monday, said: “Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings scheduled to be held on September 11 and 12, 2024, respectively, have been postponed.

“New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course.”

