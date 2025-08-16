APC alleges electoral malpractice in Kano by-election

The All Progressives Congress in Kano State has expressed concerns over alleged irregularities in the rerun elections for Ghari/Takai and Bagwai/Shanono Constituencies.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the Chairman of the party, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Saturday that the elections were not free and fair, citing issues such as voter intimidation.

He said that the party’s supporters were being chased away from their homes to enable the opposition to thumb-print ballot papers.

Abbas explained that thugs were seen in most polling units intimidating the remaining APC supporters who refused to leave.

He said, “Election materials were yet to arrive at most polling units in the affected local government areas by around 11 a.m.”

Abbas faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission for lack of transparency and urged it to address these lapses to ensure the elections reflect the will of the people.

“This is not an election,” he emphasised.

Also Read

Abdu Zango, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Kano, stated that the commission had provided all the necessary electoral materials needed for the conduct of the election in all the affected local government areas and polling units.

He assured that every polling unit had been provided with electoral materials.

He, however, acknowledged some delays due to transportation issues and thuggery, which were mitigated by the security agencies.

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, stated that eligible party supporters had conducted themselves peacefully in the ongoing by-election in the affected local government areas.

He explained that none of the party’s supporters carried any form of weapon in all the designated polling units.

The chairman maintained, “We are law-abiding party members ready to exercise our civil responsibility.”

Post Views: 22