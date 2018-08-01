APC: All juicy appointments went to Katsina, Lagos – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said one of the reasons why he dumped the All Progressives Congress was that his home State, Kwara, was marginalised in the choice of appointees for juicy positions.

Saraki said this when he met with his supporters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday.

He said also dumped the APC because of the insistence of his supporters that he should do so and the guidance he received from God.

Saraki, who spoke with newsmen after a meeting attended by the state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, all the members of the National Assembly from the state, 23 members of the state House of Assembly who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the APC, local government chairmen and members of the State Executive Council, said: “We discussed this issue last week when I came home.

“You told me that you were tired of the APC, but I asked you to exercise patience.

“I told you that I will seek God’s guidance and feed you back on my return to Ilorin.

“The Federal Government appointed over 200 persons into juicy offices without allotting any slot to me or (Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu) Dogara.

“Everything went to Katsina, Katsina, Lagos, Lagos.

“If not for the love I have for Nigeria, we would have scattered everything.

“They don’t want us in their party.

“They don’t like us in Kwara.

“What I am after is for my people to enjoy dividend of democracy.

“I want us to be in the party that will love my people.

“Wherever we are, we will win elections.

“The governor told me he’s tired of the APC.

“Those we are talking to in the Peoples Democratic Party have understood that we need to move Nigeria forward.

“There is no cause for alarm.

“We should forget about personal ambition as we move to a new party.

“What should be paramount in our minds is Nigeria’s progress.

“We will set up our committee which will be meeting with the PDP committee.

“I’ve met with great stakeholders in the PDP such as Prof. Sulaiman, Ajibola Simon and Yekini Alabi and we have all agreed to work together.

“We should cooperate with the PDP people who we are joining.”