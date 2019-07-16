Witnesses at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday revealed a litany of electoral malpractices, including destruction of electoral materials, falsification, alteration and massive thumb printing of ballot papers, at the February 23 presidential election in Nasarawa State.

At the resumption from break, Sunday John in his evidence told the tribunal that armed men later identified as All Progressives Congress agents struck at a polling unit in Karu Local Government Area and scattered the election materials and damaged the Smart Card Reader deployed for the election.

John said as a result of the violent attack, the election could not hold at the polling unit.

Another witness, Harry Gunde, also in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, alleged falsification and alteration of election results at the council, which, according to him, was carried out at the collation center and that it was reported to security personnel but no action was taken.

Others who also testified for the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, were Mohammed Opaluwa, who alleged massive thumb printing of ballot papers for APC, and Jonathan Nasara, a former councillor, who also alleged that election figures were allotted by APC agents and security personnel to parties in the election.