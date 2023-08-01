APC @ 10: Oyewumi applauds President Tinubu

828 828

Entrepreneur Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the 10th year anniversary of the existence of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyewumi, who was a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) and the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the last general elections, applauded the President for his consistent contributions to the enthronement and sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The Ogbomoso-Prince commended the APC for demonstrating democratic virtues in its activities, adding that the party will not disappoint Nigerians and the global community.

He said, “I congratulate President Bola Tinubu, chieftains, stakeholders, members and supporters of our great party, APC on the 10th year anniversary of the party.

“As we celebrate this remarkable feat, Nigerians should have confidence in the leadership capacity of the President, who is working round the clock to improve the well being of the people.

“The APC will continue to wax strong in view of its ideals , which are anchored on the tenets of democracy.

The former member of the Board of NYSC stressed that the APC as the ruling party will continue to work for the growth and progress of Nigeria.