Apapa to OBIdient after court attack: You will never live long + Video, photo

The man laying claim to the position of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has placed a curse on a follower of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 polls, Peter Obi, who removed his cap in court on Wednesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Apapa was prevented from taking a seat at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

After the altercation with the followers of Obi, who are popularly known as OBIdients, the embattled factional national chairman was guarded out of the venue of the Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Apapa, who spoke with newsmen outside the courtroom, said he remains the Acting National Chairman of the party.

He said he was in court to gain insight into the progress of the petition filed by Obi challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

He said he he sensed trouble before the court proceedings began when the Director-General of Obi’s campaign organisation, Akin Osuntokun refused to vacate a seat reserved for the National Chairman of Labour Party.

He said he mentioned the fact that the seat was meant for him as the Acting National Chairman of the party to Osuntokun, adding that Obi was culpable in the subsequent attack on him.

Apapa said: “They pounced on me, removed my cap, and I am very sure that if not for you people (journalists) being there, I would have been dead by now.

“As you can see, I have recovered my cap.

“But as for the person who removed my cap, he will suffer till the end of his life.

“I saw him.

“He is a young chap, but he will never grow old.”

On the N500 million allegedly given to him by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the poll and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Apapa said Obi was liar.

He said he has long-standing affiliation with the party that spanned over 21 years, compared to Obi’s relatively short stay in the LP.

He challenged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to come forward, reiterating that he had never accepted any money from anyone.