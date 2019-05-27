A female officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, Folashade Arogundade, has been crushed to death.

The 33-year-old officer was one of those deployed for the enforcement of the Presidential Order to clear the entire Apapa area in Lagos State of articulated trucks within two weeks.

A Taskforce, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari for the purpose last week.

According to available information, Arogundade was hit by a truck that was reversing at about 4:30pm on Saturday.

The driver immediately fled the scene and was yet to be apprehended as at press time.

The Public Relations Officer of LASTMA, Mahmud Hassan, confirmed the incident.

Hassan said Arogundade, survived by her two-year-old daughter, husband, mother and grandmother, died as a result of the nonchalant attitude of the truck driver.

He said: “The officer was killed around 4:30pm on Saturday around the Area ‘B’ Police Station in Apapa, where she was performing her lawful duty of trying to implement the directive of the government that LASTMA and other security agencies should get rid of articulated trucks in Apapa so that sanity and orderliness can return to the area.

“An articulated vehicle reversed and hit her where she was performing her lawful duty.

“The vehicle rammed into her and pushed her to the ground and the back tyres climbed on her.

“She was immediately rushed to the General Hospital, Apapa by her colleagues, but the medical personnel on duty confirmed that she was brought in dead.

“Her body was deposited in the General Hospital, Lagos Island’s morgue on Saturday.”