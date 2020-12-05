Members of the executive council of Ebonyi State have described a recent open letter published by the former senate president, Pius Anyim attacking the state governor, Dave Umahi, as senseless and irresponsible.

They described Anyim’s action as unbecoming of a man “who supposedly is a national figure by virtue of his position as former President of the Senate and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, but decided to throw caution to the winds and engaged in dirty media attack on a perfect gentleman and father of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi.”

The executive council members in a statement said Anyim’s penchant of attacking every sitting governor of the state had earned him an unenviable reputation that made all past governors of the state to banish him politically from the state.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication credited to Senator Anyim Pius Anyim captioned “open letter to Governor David Umahi on his wild, infantile and utterly senseless accusations against my person” and dated 27th November, 2020.

“We are constrained to state that the people of Ebonyi State are saddened by this baseless, senseless and irresponsible accusation.

“We are surprised that Senator Anyim is not ashamed that after his wasteful stay in the exalted office zoned to South East, and after embarrassing the people of Ebonyi State with corruption scandals, he could turn back to plot war against our dear governor who has shown him love and mercy after Anyim plunged Ebonyi State into monumental crisis and was politically banished throughout the tenure of Senator Sam Egwu as Governor of Ebonyi State and also the tenure of the immediate past administration of Chief Martin Elechi.

The statement added that members of the state executive council members noted “as childish and mendacious, the content of the publication and we wish to inform Senator Anyim that our dear governor is too celebrated to join issues with people of unsound faculties who glory in falsehood. Anyim must know that a sane man has no business with a lunatic dancing naked in public.

“While we hope he knows the gravity of the falsehood he published, he should prepare to face the indignation of Ebonyi people for plotting another round of war against a sitting Governor of Ebonyi State, when we are managing to get over the shock of the killings and destruction of properties that characterized his stay as Senate President and when we mourn the fruitlessness of his service as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

They said that they felt strongly that this “habitual urge of Senator Anyim to fight every sitting Governor of Ebonyi State is satanic and shall be matched with total resistance. We call on the security apparatus of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to mount surveillance on Senator Anyim.

“We hold the excellent performance of our dear governor and the peace he restored in the state as a virtue which all the leaders must rather commend and copy in order to move our state forward.”

They pledged their loyalty to the governor and stated their support and solidarity to the Governor in his declaration for the All Progressives Congress, describing the move “as unwavering as it has the support of the masses, and they love and cherish him.”