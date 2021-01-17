The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi during his fifth anniversary on the throne bragged about Iwo town having healing powers for coronavirus patients.

The event was attended by Emir of Bichi Emirate, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamonsi and many others.

The monarch also prayed for an end to COVID-19 pandemic as he urged Nigerians to adhere to all safety protocols by the National Centre for Disease Control.

Oluwo said; “God has bestowed power on kings to legislate on his behalf on earth and I want to thank God that he has been supporting me since I became the king of this ancient town.

“Within the five years of my reign, the community has witnessed a series of development.

“My subjects are living happily and healthy.

“We did not have any issue of coronavirus.

“Anybody with COVID-19 that enters Iwo will be automatically healed.”