The National and State Assembly Election Petitions tribunal in Abia has fixed August 29 for judgment in the petition filed by Chima Anyaso of the Peoples Democratic Party against Benjamin Kalu.

Anyaso is challenging the victory of Kalu of the All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives election in Bende Federal Constituency.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, announced the date for the judgment on Thursday in Umuahia.

This followed the adoption of the final written addresses by the parties involved in the matter.

The panel however, deferred the final written addresses in the matter between Nkechi Nworgu of APC and Senator Theodore Orji of PDP in the Abia Central Senatorial election to August 7.

This was to enable the panel and parties in the matter get the ruling on the interlocutory application pending before the Court of Appeal, sitting in Owerri, Imo.

Meanwhile, 11 witnesses on Thursday testified for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, in continuation of the defence of his re-election.

Dr Alex Otti, the petitioner and candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance in the March 9 election, is challenging Ikpeazu’s re-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Otti is seeking the cancellation of the election on allegations of massive irregularities.

One of Ikpeazu’s witnesses, Eze Ogbonnaya, said that he acted as a collation agent at Ibeku West Ward, in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

He told the Justice Lekan Ogumoye-led tribunal that the election in his area was free and fair, and was in compliance with the electoral guidelines.

Under cross examination by Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), counsel to the petitioner, Ogbonnaya pointed to a mistake on his deposition, claiming that he did not mention Ibeku West in any part of his statement.

The matter was adjourned till Friday (August 3) for further hearing.