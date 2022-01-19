Anyaoku at 89: Peter Obi hails his fatherly role in Anambra

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has felicitated with a former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, as he clocks 89.

Obi, in a statement, hailed the elder statesman for his great fatherly role in Anambra State and his think-home philosophy.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and signed by Obi’s Media Officer, Valentine Obienyem, on Wednesday.

Obi described Anyaoku as an exemplary ambassador of Nigeria and Anambra, on the global stage.

He said that Anyaoku has continued to contribute to the peace and development of Nigeria and indeed Anambra, his home state.

Obi explained that while he lived in the United Kingdom, in the 90s, he always felt proud, as an Igbo man, with Anyaoku’s contributions to the Commonwealth of Nations.

He said: “I recall that it was in 1997, during Chief Emeka Anyaoku’s tenure, at the Edinburgh Conference, that the Commonwealth Business Council (CBC), of which I was an early member, was formed.

“As a body saddled with the responsibility of enhancing trades and mobilising investments among member nations of the Commonwealth, the CBC played an active role in the economic development of member nations.

“Being an early member of the Council afforded me the opportunity of participating in their conferences in Malaysia, Mauritius, India, Australia, Malta, South Africa, etc.”

The former governor also recalled that he spoke at different Commonwealth events, especially the ones held in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Obi said that in 2013, as the then Governor of Anambra State, he was a special guest at Anyaoku’s 80th birthday, hosted by the then Secretary General, Kamalesh Sharma, at the Commonwealth Headquarters.

He added: “Also as the then Chairman of South Eastern Governors, I co-hosted the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Anyaoku at Obosi.

“The Obosi event had in attendance all the then South Eastern Governors; former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu, and many other dignitaries from across the country and beyond.

“I am honoured to associate with and celebrate a man, whose greatness has rubbed off on us, both individually and collectively as a nation.

“It is my earnest prayers that God will grant him good health of mind and body now and always.”

The internationally-respected diplomat clocked 89 on January 18.