Anyanwu’s reinstatement as national secretary bitter pill – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its National Secretary, following pressure from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The decision, described as a ‘bitter pill,’ was announced on Wednesday by the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, during a media briefing at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

Damagum said the decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including state governors, the Board of Trustees (BoT), and the National Assembly caucus.

He stressed that the party’s survival and unity were more important than individual sentiments, especially with the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) elections drawing near.

Damagum said, “We had an extensive meeting, and critical issues were discussed. We know where our problem is. INEC is our regulator, and they have told us their position as it is, as it affects the issue surrounding the National Secretary.

“We are all aware that the National Secretary is a signatory of this party. It is a critical position that he holds. As such, we have decided to abide by the advice they gave us, especially as we have a very, very important election before us, that is the FCT election, and we are running out of time. So, we have no option but to abide by the decision.”

He noted that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had convened a crucial meeting to address the matter, even though it was held on short notice and not all members were present.

Acknowledging the difficulty of the decision, Damagum said it was necessary for the PDP’s overall stability.

“After due consultation and everything, we thought it’s a bitter pill, and we have to swallow it.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all our party faithful to know that it was a difficult decision. But the survival of the party is more than all of us, more than everything that you feel that you know and yearn for. So, I want to use this opportunity to tell you that we will do the right thing, and it is the decision of most members of this party led by the organs of the party,” he added.

The reinstatement of Senator Anyanwu, who is a key signatory to party affairs, follows INEC’s insistence on its regulatory stance regarding the position of National Secretary.

As a result of these developments, the PDP has cancelled its planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and instead scheduled an expanded caucus meeting for June 30 to chart the way forward, including preparations for the party’s national convention.

“The leaders of the organs of the party will have an expanded caucus so that we will discuss extensively the way forward to NEC.

“That would be on the 30th. We will issue the notice. There is not going to be NEC, but an expanded caucus. As it is, like they told us, they don’t have any notice of NEC meeting from us because I was the only person that signed, and we have not followed the guidelines. So, that caucus will take a decision for NEC as well as all critical issues brought before us and leading to our national convention,” Damagum explained.

