Anyanwu to PDP Governors: You can’t remove me

The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has told governors elected on the platform of the party that they cannot remove him from office.

He spoke following a resolution by the governors that the Deputy National Secretary should temporarily assume the role of National Secretary.

The governors, who met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday and Monday, resolved that the position will remain until a permanent National Secretary is elected.

Speaking with newsmen, Anyanwu said he would resume office after the Easter holidays.

He said: “I remain the National Secretary of the PDP.

“This is not the first time that some people are trying a shortcut that falls short of the PDP constitution and contradicts the orders of the court.”

He said the Supreme Court judgment of March invalidated two previous judgements that all those involved in the proxy war against him had relied upon, while a subsisting Federal High Court order of January this year clearly restrains the PDP, its leaders, its Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, or any other person from acting as the party’s National Secretary.

Anyanwu said: “It seems that they deliberately want to kill the PDP today, and tomorrow, blame Wike for it.

“At the governors’ meeting, the party’s National Legal Adviser told them that such a decision on the position of the PDP National Secretary’s position is wrong, that the Supreme Court had spoken on the matter.”

