The newly appointed Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations for Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu, has assumed office as the new Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations in Damaturu the Yobe State State capital.

He resumed on November 1, 2020, a statement from the Sector on Thursday said.

Before his appointment as the Spokesperson for Sector 2 OPLD, Anyanwu was a Staff Officer 3 in charge of Information/Publication and Social Media in the Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations in Abuja.

Speaking during the handing and taking over ceremony, the past Ag ADAPR, Lieutenant CP Oteh, thanked all officers and soldiers of Sector 2 for supporting him during his tenure.

Oteh also commended the State Chapter of the Nigerian Union Journalists.

He further admonished them to extend same good working relationship to his successor, stressing that he has no iota of doubt in the capabilities of the new Spokesperson in handling Media and Public Relations Affairs of the Sector.

The New Spokesperson in his remarks thanked the past Ag ADAPR and wished him well in his endeavours.

He also reassured journalists in the State of robust media partnership with the Headquarters Sector 2 OPLD.

He disclosed that his tenure will open more channels of media parley with newsmen in State and as well organise seminars and workshop for journalists and social media bloggers to enhance their accuracy and timely reportage of Army activities to the general public, which is in line with the vision of the Commander Sector 2 OPLD, Brigadier General OO Oluyede.

The highlights of the event were the signing of the Handing and Taking Over Note and group photograph.