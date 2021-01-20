West Ham United moved up to seventh in the 2020/2021 English Premier League on Tuesday with a 2-1 home victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers ahead on the stroke of half time when he directed Vladimir Coufal’s cross into the net with his chest.

Matheus Pereira levelled early in the second half with a long range strike but Michail Antonio sealed the win on 66 minutes with a close-range volley.

David Moyes’ side are now two points behind a top four place with a tally of 32 points, while West Brom sit second-bottom on 11 points.

dpa/NAN.