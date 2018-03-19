Anto evicted from BBNaija “double wahala”

BBNaija “Double Wahala” housemate Anto has been evicted from the show.

Anto became the eleventh housemate to be evicted and the first “individual” housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija themed show.

Big Brother (Biggie)had dissolved the pairings therefore requiring the housemates to play the game as individuals.

Anto’s chances of winning the grand prize of 45 million Naira and an SUV was cut short when she alongside seven housemates received the highest nominations from fellow housemates.

The American born housemate escaped eviction last week along with her partner, Miracle. However this week, BBNaija host Ebuka Uchendu announced Anto had received the lowest percent of votes from fans across the world compared to fellow housemates who were put up for eviction this week.

The evicted housemate revealed to perennial host Ebuka Uchendu that her main purpose in the house was to win the grand prize however she was initially attracted to fellow housemate Tobi.

She said: “I had my eyes on Tobi although he already got close to Cee c. He is a bit childish, we can be friends.”

During her post eviction chat with Ebuka, Anto confirmed Cee c’s possessive attitude towards Tobi. “I could see Cee c did not like it when I interacted with Tobi”.

The outgoing housemate took the opportunity to clear up her future with fellow housemate Lolu.

She admitted to spending so much time with him because she genuinely likes him, although she claimed to be open in the future. “I like him, he is my friend, I am not promising anything”.

Notably during the eviction show Ebuka sprung up a surprise.

The host who was dressed in a typical Nigerian attire known as “Baba Riga” announced that viewers have the opportunity to vote to bring two evicted housemate back into the house to continue to vie for the grand prize worth N45 million.

For now, nine housemates left in the game will continue to compete for the grand prize.