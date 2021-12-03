Anticipation, excitement as Bigi-sponsored Nigerian Idol Season 7 audition holds

It is another season of a refreshing and rousing musical contest for singers, up-and-coming music talents and entertainment lovers as physical auditions for Season 7 of the most anticipated music reality show in Nigeria, Nigerian Idol, holds on December 4, 2021 at Colossus Hotel, Ikeja-Lagos.

Bigi, Naija’s favourite range of carbonated soft drinks with 12 variants is the headline sponsor of the music reality show.

Bigi is from the stable of Rite Foods Limited.

The truly world-class and proudly Nigerian brand will, for about 15 weeks, refresh and revitalise all contestants who will appear for Season 7 of the music contest, starting from auditions to theatre week and the live performances.

The virtual auditions, which allowed 60 seconds video entries from contestants, opened on November 14, 2021 and closed on November 28, 2021.

Both the virtual and physical auditions are only open to participants between the ages of 16 and 30 and will be aired on DStv and GOtv in February 2022.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, reaffirmed her company’s commitment to talent promotion, development and the growth of the entertainment industry, while at the same time calling on all musical talents in Nigeria to audition for the show.

Adedugbe said: “With the Bigi brand, we will continue to espouse talent discovery in music through platforms like the Nigerian Idol for young talented singers to find expression and become megastars.

“We, therefore, call on all young musical talents in Nigeria to audition for season seven of the Nigerian Idol and get a shot at the limelight, while also enjoying the refreshing musical journey with Bigi.”

As the new season commences, the anticipation and excitement is heightened as contestants, fans and music lovers are warming up to get down and enjoy the thrilling musical contest with Bigi, the beverage which powers consumers and lovers of the show with refreshment necessary for a good time.

For over 10 weeks during Season 6 of the music show, the Bigi brand refreshed all participants, top contestants and winner, Kingdom Kroseide, to victory.

It has again assured fans that Season 7 will be more exciting with its array of fantastically refreshing beverages to journey with all the singers during their performances.

The Nigerian Idol Season 7, sponsored by Bigi drinks, will come to an exhilarating climax on May 22, 2022 with over N50 million worth of prizes awaiting the winner.

For more information and registration, visit: www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol