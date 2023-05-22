Anticipation builds for maiden Ogenyi Onazi football scouting clinic

The countdown begins for the highly anticipated inaugural Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic, scheduled to take place from June 6th to 9th, 2023. The event has already garnered immense excitement and support, as evidenced by the record-breaking registration of over 1000 aspiring young footballers eager to participate in this prestigious scouting tournament.



Organized by renowned Nigerian footballer Ogenyi Onazi, the Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic aims to create a platform for talented players to showcase their skills and open doors to professional opportunities in the world of football. With the event still days away, the overwhelming response from football enthusiasts across the nation reflects the immense passion and talent prevalent in Nigeria.



The clinic, set to be held at The Stable, Union Bank, Surulere, Lagos, promises to be an unforgettable experience for all participants. Aspiring footballers from age 16 to 20 and regions of the country will converge to compete and exhibit their abilities in front of a distinguished panel of coaches, trainers, and scouts from professional football clubs and national teams.



Onazi, the driving force behind the clinic and a prominent figure in Nigerian football, eagerly awaits the event. “I am thrilled by the incredible response we have received for the maiden edition of the Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic,” he said. “The immense talent and potential displayed through the registrations are truly inspiring. I am committed to providing a platform for these young players to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness in the world of football.”



The clinic will feature a comprehensive program designed to assess and develop participants’ skills. Competitive matches, skill drills, and tactical sessions will be facilitated by experienced coaches and trainers, offering invaluable learning opportunities for the aspiring footballers. The presence of talent spotters from professional football clubs and national teams adds an extra layer of excitement, as participants have the chance to catch the eye of industry professionals and potentially secure contracts or invitations for further trials.



The forthcoming maiden edition of the Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic holds great promise and sets the stage for future editions. With the overwhelming response received thus far, it is evident that grassroots football development in Nigeria is gaining momentum. Ogenyi Onazi is determined to build on this success and expand the clinic’s reach, providing even more opportunities for talented young footballers to showcase their skills and excel in their careers.