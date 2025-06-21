Anti-Tinubu coalition writes INEC for registration of new party

The coalition working against President Bola Tinubu’s reelection in 2027, Nigeria National Coalition Group, has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the registration of a new political party: All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

The application letter, dated June 19, 2025, was stamped received by INEC on June 20, 2025 and seen by newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

The letter was titled: “Application For Registration As A Political Party.”

It read: “We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, ADA, as a political party.

“This is sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.

“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.

“The National Secretariat of the party is as stated at the bottom of the association’s letterhead used in this application.

“We have also herewith attached our logo describing in details the symbolism of our party colours and the their configuration and the corn (Maize).

“We have further attached our manifesto encompassing details of our party ideology, and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures and organization, regulates our affairs and guides our actions in alignment with Section 40 and 222 of the Constitution, Section 75 of the Electoral Act (2022) and global democratic principles and objectives.

“Please find attached the following documents: our party flag depicting our name, acronym and slogan, manifesto, constitution and minutes of meeting.

“While we eagerly await further action from the commission on the next step forward towards attaining our desired goal, please accept the consideration of our highest respect. Thank you.

“Yours most sincerely, Chief Akin A. Rickets, Protem National Chairman.”

Those in the coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; a former Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

