Anti-protest youths take over Abuja, insist protests must not hold

Scores of anti-protest youths have reportedly taken over Abuja to frustrate the planned #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest.

It was gathered that the demonstrators, led by a man who claimed to be Blessing Joel, carried placards with the inscription, “No Protest.”

Addressing journalists, Mr. Joel explained that his group did not want to protest because it was aimed at President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Mr. Joel was seen briefing the youths who had arrived in Abuja on eight Coaster buses.

Investigations revealed that the young men were initially driven through Eagle Square, where security agents used tear gas on the protesters.

