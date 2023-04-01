Anti-party: APC suspends NDDC chair, Lauretta Onochie

The chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Lauretta Onochie, has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State.

Onochie was an aide of President Mohammadu Buhari before she was nominated by the President for the NDDC job and subsequently confirmed by the senate.

It was learnt that after a review of her conduct during the just concluded general elections, executives of the party in Onicha-Olona, Ward 4 in Aniocha North approved her suspension from the party.

According to a statement issued by the party on Saturday, Onochie allegedly campaigned for candidates of opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. She was accused of instructing her allies and supporters to work for the PDP, causing the ruling party to lose in her polling unit.

They also claimed that she has never met her financial obligations to the party, nor does she attend Ward, LGA meetings or any of the party’s engagements.