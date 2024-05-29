Anti-graft bill passes second reading in Kogi Assembly

An anti-corruption bill for the establishment of the Kogi State Anti-corruption Agency has passed through second reading in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The member representing Okene Constituency, Suleiman Assemblyman Abdulrazaq, is the sponsor of the bill.

Abdulrazak had during Tuesday’s plenary told the house that the bill, when passed into law, would assist the government in combating corruption in the state.

The sponsor, who is also the Majority Leader of the House, explained that the bill was not meant to compete with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, but to complement its efforts at combating corruption in the society.

“This bill is not being sponsored to compete with the federal anti-graft agency, the EFCC, but rather to complement its efforts in fighting corruption in the country,” he said.

Contributing to the debate, Assemblyman Enefola Major, member representing Igalamela/Odolu Constituency, said corruption was impeding the country’s economic development.

Major said that Nigerians should collectively rise and fight against corruption for the country to move forward.

The Speaker, Assemblyman Umar Yusuf, in his submissions, commended the sponsor of the bill, which he said was very important and well thought of.

Yusuf said that when passed into law, it would go a long way in assisting the lawmakers in carrying out their oversight functions.

He said: “When passed into law, those of us who happen to be privileged in a position of approval, will be very careful not to fall victim.

“Again, it is not to antagonise any federal body but to collaborate with them and make our society a better place.”

The bill has been committed to the House Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters for thorough scrutiny.