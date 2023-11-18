Anti-Corruption: ICPC Chairman tasks journalists on in-depth reporting, professionalism 

In a society like Nigeria where corruption has thrived far and deeper, as well as taken various dimensions, journalists have been charged to go beyond periodic reporting, instead, the herculean task must be carried out to the basis with the “highest standards of professionalism”.

This task is a must as Nigeria is at a crossroads and the media has a huge role to play.

The Chairman/ChIef Executive, Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences, Dr Musa Aliyu made these submissions in his goodwill message at a media training for journalists on corruption coverage in Nigeria, organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in collaboration with Journalist For Democratic Rights (JODER) and supported by MacArthur Foundation, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The theme of one day Media training was: “Training on Ethics and Professionalism in the Coverage of Corruption Cases for Nigerian Journalists, Online Media Editors and Bloggers”.

Represented by Hadiza Rimi, the ICPC boss stressed that the responsibility entrusted to journalists, online media Professionals and bloggers to cover corruption stories goes beyond merely reporting events, adding that it extends to the very foundation of ethical reporting, which must be upheld with the highest standards of professionalism.

Dr Aliyu affirmed: “We are at a crossroads where the power of the media can either expose the truth, incite change, foster accountability, inadvertently contribute to misinformation, and perpetuate biases that will eventually undermine the people’s trust. Ethical journalism in the coverage of corruption demands a commitment to truth, accuracy, and fairness.

“It necessitates the careful navigation of a complex landscape, where the integrity of the story and the dignity of those involved are both preserved. It’s about holding the powerful accountable while respecting the rights of individuals and providing balanced, well-investigated information.

“In Nigeria, the challenges are manifold. Corruption often intertwines with societal, political, and economic structures. As media professionals, the weight of this responsibility is immense. Your words can shape public opinion, influence policy, and drive change”.

Rimi on behalf of the ICPC Chairman restated that training on ethics and professionalism in covering corruption stories is not just a mere workshop or a set of guidelines, but significantly, a commitment to continuous learning, self-reflection, and adherence to the highest moral standards.

“It’s about fostering a culture of integrity within the media industry” Aliyu stated.

ICPC Chairman told the participants: “As you delve deeper into these matters, remember that public trust is a fragile but essential asset. Upholding ethical reporting standards, verified sources, fact-checking, and respecting privacy are the cornerstones that fortify this trust.

“Today’s workshop isn’t just a momentary gathering; it’s a collective step towards shaping a new narrative – a narrative that upholds truth, integrity and accountability. Your role in shaping this narrative is not just a duty but a privilege that demands the utmost respect for the profession and the society you serve”.

Dr Aliyu urged participants to embrace the assigned responsibility with sincerity, dedication, and a continuous quest for improvement, adding that the lessons learned from the session should be the “building blocks of more informed, ethical, and responsible journalism in Nigeria”.

In his presentation Dr. ‘Tunde Akanni, a Lecturer in School of Communication, Lagos State University, LASU asserted that dedicated and willing journalists don’t need to restrict or reduce themselves to the whims and caprices of their media outfit ownership, to discharge a critical journalism obligation.

Akanni, an Associate Professor of Journalism, LASU declared that with the present level of digitisation and collaboration with the like minded stakeholders, there is no limitation to an independent investigative journalism.

Speaking on the topic: “Improving the capacity and providing support for investigative journalism and Editorial, Dr Akanni called for regular retooling, capacity building for super performance in investigative journalism.

However, Dr Akanni called for adherence to ethics of the profession in investigative journalism, partnership with the critical stakeholders such as: HEDA and JODER, ultimately to promote in depth journalism.

For good results, Dr Akanni called on investigative journalists to always be open to collaboration, apt in news reporting and features writing, embrace developmental journalism, such as celebrating people over excellent and outstanding performance and achievements.

Dr Akanni called for tenacity, self motivation, determination for undying inclination to investigative journalism drive.

Other speakers at the training session included: Kabir Garba, Editor, The Guardian on Sunday, represented by Gbenga Salau. His lecture was titled: “The Media as a tool for transparency in governance: Sustainable tools for investigative reporting.

Similarly, Lanre Arogundade, the Executive Director, International Press Centre, represented by Sanmi Falobi. Arogundade delivered a lecture titled: “Promoting accountability and conflict sensitive journalism in the media”.

The well attended training session was graced by Editors, veteran journalists, lawyers and human rights/civil society activists.