An anti-corruption group, Kick Corruption Out Of Nigeria. has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over his endorsement of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the President endorsed Ize-Iyamu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the group, the endorsement could have been as a result of Buhari not been properly briefed on Ize-Iyamu’s corruption trial or the President has now endorsed corruption.

Either way, the group, in a petition signed by its spokesman, Lawrence Chukwu, declared the photograph showing Buhari giving the APC flag to Ize-Iyamu as “a tragedy and an indication that once you are on the side of powers that be, you can continue to steal the country blind”.

The petition said the fact that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was seen stuffing dollars in his pockets in a viral video, was beside Buhari and Ize-Iyamu in Abuja on Friday, shows that corruption is already being celebrated in Nigeria’s number one office and residence.

The group accompanied the petition with Ize-Iyamu’s charge sheet, witness statement, banker’s statement, bail application, cash officer’s statement and a bank MD’s statement.

The petition also accused the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of exerting influence on the Federal High Court to frustrate the case and use security and electoral officers to rig the September 19 election in Edo State.

The APC had in the last governorship election described Ize-Iyamu as fraudulent.

The position was taken by the then National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who described the then Peoples Democratic Party candidate as unfit for the office of the governor.

charge_sheet cash_officer_confession banker_statement bank_md_confession bail_application witness_statement