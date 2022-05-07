Anti-corruption: EFCC introduces platform to expand public engagement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has introduced an online platform to expand public engagements in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the inauguration of the virtual town hall meeting, tagged: “EFCC Connect,” is to increase the commission’s reach and engagement with citizens within and outside the country.

Uwujaren said: “EFCC Connect, is an online programme designed to engender close interface and collaboration with the Nigerian public.

“The idea is to provide answers and clarification to issues, sensitise and educate them on the war against economic and financial crimes, using the social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.”

He said the inauguration of the platform is in line with one of the objectives of the Commission’s Strategic Plan (2021-2025).

Uwujaren enjoined the public to be part of the weekly conversation to be transmitted live on the official handles of the EFCC @officialEFCC at 7pm every Wednesday.