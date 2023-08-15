Anti-child trafficking film, “Sound of Freedom”, set to premiere

An anti-child trafficking film, “Sound of Freedom” is set to premiere in Lagos this week.

The Chief Executive Officer, Blue Pictures Entertainment, the film distribution company, Joy Odiete, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

Idiete said that “Sound of Freedom” was fast becoming an advocacy performance for Jim Caviezel, a renowned actor, and other members of the cast against the nefarious trade in children across the world.

“Jim Caviezel’s latest work, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is scheduled to hit the big screens from August 18, 2023.

“Incredible things are happening to children all over the world despite their innocence. Everyone must rise against child trafficking, and watching this film better prepares all of us for that task.

“God’s children are not for sale,” she said.

Odiete noted that fans of Jim Caviezel, who spectacularly portrayed Jesus Christ in the film, “The Passion of the Christ”, are set for great times in cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana.

She said Caviezel acted as Tim Ballard, a former U.S. Government Agent, who embarked on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

According to her, the plot centres around Ballard’s Operation “Underground Railroad”, an anti-sex trafficking organisation.

“The film was directed by Alejandro Monteverde and produced by Lukas Behnken and Eduardo Verástegui

“The film features star actors like: Bill Camp, Yessica Borroto, Perryman, Eduardo Verastegui, Cristal Aparicio and Javier Godino, among others,” Odiete said.

